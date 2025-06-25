Fatal wrong-way crash on I-294 stalls NB traffic
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A fatal crash on the Tri-State Tollway temporarily shut down all northbound lanes Wednesday morning ahead of rush hour.
Tri-State Tollway crash
What we know:
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 46 in Glenview, according to Illinois State Police.
A car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on. The driver of the wrong-way car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.
All northbound lanes of I-294 were closed between Dempster Street and Willow Road for the crash investigation. They were reopened around 6:45 a.m.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.