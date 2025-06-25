Fatal wrong-way crash on I-294 stalls NB traffic

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a fatal head-on crash early Wednesday on the Tri-State Tollway in Glenview. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries. All northbound lanes of I-294 were shut down for several hours during the investigation.



A fatal crash on the Tri-State Tollway temporarily shut down all northbound lanes Wednesday morning ahead of rush hour.

Tri-State Tollway crash

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 46 in Glenview, according to Illinois State Police.

A car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on. The driver of the wrong-way car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

All northbound lanes of I-294 were closed between Dempster Street and Willow Road for the crash investigation. They were reopened around 6:45 a.m.

