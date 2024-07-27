Fatal fall at Starved Rock State Park prompts investigation

One person has died after falling at Starved Rock State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon.

Details on the victim and what led to the fall haven't been released.

According to the IDNR, police and the LaSalle County Coroner are canvassing the park Saturday evening.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.