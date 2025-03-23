Fatal fire in Crystal Lake: One person found dead, investigation ongoing

The Brief A person died in a fire at a Crystal Lake home Sunday afternoon; the cause is under investigation. Firefighters found the victim near the flames after bringing the fire under control; multiple agencies assisted in the response.



One person has died in a fire that broke out at a Crystal Lake home Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Fatal Fire in Crystal Lake

What we know:

The fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. at a single-family home on Della Street.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the home. Upon entry, crews encountered smoky conditions and a small fire.

While extinguishing the flames, crews discovered a deceased person near the fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and the scene was secured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

What's next:

Multiple agencies assisted the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department in responding to the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.