Fatal fire in Crystal Lake: One person found dead, investigation ongoing
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - One person has died in a fire that broke out at a Crystal Lake home Sunday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
The fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. at a single-family home on Della Street.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the home. Upon entry, crews encountered smoky conditions and a small fire.
While extinguishing the flames, crews discovered a deceased person near the fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and the scene was secured.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
What's next:
Multiple agencies assisted the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department in responding to the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.