Fatal hit-and-run in Archer Heights: Chicago police seek suspect, vehicle involved

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights and Chicago police are trying to find the suspect responsible.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of S Pulaski Road.

A 68-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk, according to Chicago police.

The suspect got away before officers arrived. Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a Ford F150 or a RAM 1500.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Pulaski Road.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the vehicle involved is urged to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.