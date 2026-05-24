I-94 crash in Chicago leaves 1 dead, at least 3 others injured, ISP says

One person was killed, and at least three other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 94 on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The two-car crash happened a little before 1 a.m. on the I-94 southbound lanes at 91st Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

At least three occupants were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

One of the occupants died at the scene.

All lanes were shut down a little after 1 a.m. and opened a little after 5 a.m.

ISP provided no further details.