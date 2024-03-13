Cook County woman killed in Lake Barrington car crash

A Schaumburg woman was killed after rear-ending a semi-trailer on Route 59 in Lake Barrington Tuesday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash near Miller Road at approximately 4:15 p.m.

A 53-year-old woman driving a Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Route 59 when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck the trailer of a semi-truck. The semi was being driven by a 62-year-old man.

The Hyundai then struck a Lincoln SUV, driven by a 46-year-old man traveling southbound.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other drivers suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy is being scheduled. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.