Shooting in Bellwood leads to fiery crash in Forest Park, killing 3

A shooting in Bellwood led to a fiery crash in Forest Park, leaving three people dead early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 200 block of 32nd Avenue in Bellwood.

Officers found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting victim was identified as Daven McKenzie, of Bellwood.

As detectives were investigating, they saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

The vehicle evaded officers and continued on before crashing into a tree at the Randolph and Des Plaines intersection in Forest Park, Ill. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to go up in flames.

Two people were inside the vehicle and died in the crash, police say. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation continues.