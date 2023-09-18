Driver sought in fatal West Town hit-and-run crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Image of a Cadillac SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood | CPD

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

Around 2:20 a.m., a 2011 Cadillac with an Illinois license plate of DV19629 struck a pedestrian near 1313 W. Kinzie Street, according to police. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, later died from their injuries.

The SUV fled the scene after the crash in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation unit at (312) 745-4521.

No further information was immediately available.