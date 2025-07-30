Father arrested after leaving injured toddler at Joliet bar, sheriff says

The Brief A Lockport man was arrested after allegedly leaving his injured toddler at a Joliet bar for over 90 minutes. The child had facial injuries, which witnesses said were caused by the father kicking them. The father faces child abandonment, domestic battery, and child endangerment charges.



A Chicago-area father was arrested Monday night after deputies said he left his injured toddler inside a Joliet bar and did not return for more than an hour.

What we know:

Will County sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:35 p.m. to a bar in the 1800 block of East Washington Street for a report of an abandoned child.

When deputies arrived, they found a toddler with an injury to the upper lip.

A concerned patron told deputies that the child’s father had entered the bar, asked customers to watch his child, and then left. The patron agreed but called 911 after noticing the child had dried blood on their face, which the patron cleaned before authorities arrived.

Deputies later reviewed photos taken earlier in the day that showed blood around the child’s nose and mouth. Witnesses and the child alleged the injuries were caused when the father kicked the toddler, according to authorities.

The father returned to the bar about 90 minutes later and was taken into custody.

Pictured is Steven W. Canady, 45, of Lockport. (Will County Sheriff's Office )

Charges Filed :

The father, identified as Steven W. Canady, 45, of Lockport, is facing multiple charges, which include:

Child abandonment (Felony)

Domestic battery (Misdemeanor)

Endangering the life or health of a child (Misdemeanor)

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified, and the child was released to relatives, officials said.

The case remains under investigation.