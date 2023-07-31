Boy, 5, found in vehicle during DUI arrest in Lisle

A Chicago man was charged with driving under the influence while his young son was in the car Sunday morning in Lisle.

Thaddeus Tobias Thompson, 39, was stopped by Lisle police around 1:17 a.m. for disobeying a traffic signal in the 4400 block of Route 53.

Police said Thompson appeared to be impaired, and they also found his 5-year-old son in the car.

Police recovered 100 grams of cannabis and a container of open alcohol from the vehicle.

During their investigation, officers learned that Thompson's Illinois driver's license was revoked for a prior DUI offense.

Thaddeus Tobias Thompson | Lisle Police Department

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Aggravated driving under the influence

Aggravated driving while licensed revoked

Driving under the influence - BAC over .08

Endangering the health and life of a child

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Disobeying a traffic control device

He was transported to the DuPage County Jail while he waits for bond court.

The child was turned over to a family member and was not injured during the incident.