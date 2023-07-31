Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 5, found in vehicle during DUI arrest in Lisle

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Lisle
LISLE, Ill. - A Chicago man was charged with driving under the influence while his young son was in the car Sunday morning in Lisle

Thaddeus Tobias Thompson, 39, was stopped by Lisle police around 1:17 a.m. for disobeying a traffic signal in the 4400 block of Route 53.

Police said Thompson appeared to be impaired, and they also found his 5-year-old son in the car.

Police recovered 100 grams of cannabis and a container of open alcohol from the vehicle. 

During their investigation, officers learned that Thompson's Illinois driver's license was revoked for a prior DUI offense. 

Thaddeus Tobias Thompson | Lisle Police Department

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated driving under the influence
  • Aggravated driving while licensed revoked
  • Driving under the influence - BAC over .08
  • Endangering the health and life of a child
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis
  • Disobeying a traffic control device

He was transported to the DuPage County Jail while he waits for bond court. 

The child was turned over to a family member and was not injured during the incident.