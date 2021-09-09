Father David Ryan reinstated as pastor of St. Francis de Sales in Lake Zurich after investigation

The Rev. David Ryan has been reinstated as pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich after an independent archdiocese investigation determined decades-old allegations of child abuse were unfounded.

Ryan was asked to step away from pastoral duties last November following accusations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago while he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

The Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated the allegations and at an Aug. 21 meeting "found there was insufficient reason to suspect Father Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor," Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter to the St. Francis community.

Ryan fully cooperated with civil authorities and the Archdiocese of Chicago during the past months, Cupich wrote.

He was reinstated as pastor of St. Francis Thursday.