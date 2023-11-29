Father of slain Plainfield boy files wrongful death lawsuit against murder suspect

In the wake of the tragic October incident where a 6-year-old boy was brutally stabbed 26 times in his Plainfield home, the boy's father is taking legal action.

Joseph Szuba, 71, is facing eight charges, including murder, attempted murder, and hate crimes, for the killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume and the injury of his mother, Hanaan Shahin.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed last week by the victim's father, targets not only the murder suspect Joseph Szuba but also Szuba's wife, Mary, and their property management company. The lawsuit alleges that the violent acts were foreseeable based on negative conversations about Palestinians between the suspect and his wife.

Szuba, who is currently held without bond, is scheduled for a murder trial in January.