Father, son killed in Grundy County crash

A crash claimed the lives of a father and son from Pontiac, Illinois on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 170 and North 19th Road, according to the Grundy County Coroner's Office.

Daniel W. Wilson, 57, was driving north on Route 170 with his 24-year-old son, Drew C. Wilson, as a passenger. Their vehicle was struck by a westbound car that entered the intersection. The impact sent both vehicles into the northwest corner of the intersection, where they came to rest.

First responders transported both father and son to Morris Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office and the Grundy County Coroner's Office are investigating.