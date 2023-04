FBG Duck murder: 6th alleged O-Block street gang member charged in Chicago rapper's death

A sixth member or associate of the O-Block street gang has been charged with participating in a criminal organization that murdered a Chicago rapper.

According to the original indictment, the O-Block gang publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise.

The O-Block gang also allegedly engaged in numerous acts of violence, including killing Carlton Weekly — a Chicago rapper also known as FBG Duck — on Aug. 4, 2020.

Weekly was ambushed on Oak Street while shopping for his son’s birthday.

Ralph Turpin, also known as "Tall" and "Teezy," 33, of Chicago, has now been added to the case and charged with one count of committing murder in aid of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Turpin's detention hearing has been set for April 12.

Charles Liggins, also known as "C Murda," 30, Kenneth Roberson, also known as "Kenny" and "Kenny Mac," 28, Tacarlos Offerd, also known as "Los," 30, Christopher Thomas, also known as "C Thang," 22, and Marcus Smart, also known as "Muwop," 22, were charged in the original indictment in October 2021 for committing murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.