FBG Duck murder trial: Jury reaches verdict in Gold Coast gang shooting

A federal jury officially concluded its deliberations regarding the 2020 fatal shooting of rapper FBG Duck, rendering a verdict in the case.

All six alleged O-Block street gang members, who were charged in the rapper's death, have been found guilty.

The six individuals, identified as Charles Liggins, also known as "C Murda," 30, Kenneth Roberson, also known as "Kenny" and "Kenny Mac," 28, Tacarlos Offerd, also known as "Los," 30, Christopher Thomas, also known as "C Thang," 22, Marcus Smart, also known as "Muwop," 22, and Ralph Turpin, also known as "Tall" and "Teezy," 33, were charged in 2021 and 2023 with committing murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. Some alleged members also faced firearm charges.

According to prosecutors, Carlton Weekly, who performed under the name FBG Duck, was shot dead, and two others were wounded on Aug. 4, 2020, near the Magnificent Mile when four people got out of their cars and opened fire on the sidewalk. Weekly was shopping for his son's birthday when he was killed, his mother said.

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were sitting in a parked vehicle were also wounded in the shooting.

Prosecutors said that Weekly was a member of the STL/EBT, or Tookaville, faction of the Gangster Disciples, which it said had feuded with O Block, a faction of the Black Disciples.

According to a 45-page document unsealed in court in January 2022, investigators towed a car used in the shooting one day after it happened, later searched it, and found evidence that implicated Liggins. The document also points to so-called "diss tracks," the songs posted online in which street gang members disrespect rivals, fueling violence on the streets.

Around the time of Weekly's murder, surveillance footage allegedly showed Liggins, Smart and others running down a stairwell at Parkway Gardens at 63rd and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the affidavit. It said Smart and another person got into a Ford Fusion owned by Offerd. The FBI believed Liggins got into a Chrysler 300 with two others.

Chicago police investigate the shooting of rapper FBG Duck in the first block of East Oak Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

From there, investigators were able to trace the vehicles’ path from Parkway Gardens to the scene of the murder, using video surveillance and police POD cameras. Around the time Weekly got out of the car on Oak Street, the feds say the Fusion and Chrysler were seen traveling in the same direction in the 6200 block of South Wentworth, just five seconds apart. The vehicles were spotted on camera in at least seven additional locations.

The document then lays out what happened at 4:26 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street: The Fusion and Chrysler stopped "just in front of" the dark-colored sedan that had been driven by Weekly’s girlfriend. Two people jumped out of the passenger side of the Fusion and opened fire at Weekly, who ducked with another person behind his girlfriend’s car.

Two people then also got out of the passenger side of the Chrysler. One, the front passenger, opened fire on Weekly’s girlfriend, while the other fired at Weekly.

LaSheena Weekly, second from left, marches with others down a sidewalk in the Gold Coast last year after a news conference about the death of her son, Carlton Weekly, 26, who performed under the name FBG Duck.

The shooters then got back into the Fusion and Chrysler and fled. It said Weekly’s girlfriend was shot twice in the left wrist. The person who ducked behind the car with Weekly was shot three times and was left in critical condition, according to the feds.

Weekly died shortly after the shooting, the feds say. But it’s unclear how many times he was shot. The FBI special agent who authored the affidavit wrote that "Weekly was shot approximately 21 times." But the agent also cited a Cook County medical examiner’s report that said Weekly was shot 16 times.

Thirty-eight cartridge casings were found at the scene, including one .357-caliber casing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.