FBI Chicago: Man robs bank in suburban Round Lake Beach
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Round Lake Beach.
Around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 20, the FBI responded to a robbery at the First Midwest Bank located at 1777 N. Cedar Lake Rd.
According to authorities, the suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money.
The suspect is described as a light skinned, possibly Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, in his 20s, has a medium build and dark hair.
Suspect in Round Lake Beach bank robbery on Dec. 20, 2021.
The FBI said he was wearing a black baseball hate with a logo on it, white t-shirt, black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and white shoes.
The suspect is still at large, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.