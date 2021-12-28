FBI Chicago: Man robs bank in suburban Round Lake Beach

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Round Lake Beach.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 20, the FBI responded to a robbery at the First Midwest Bank located at 1777 N. Cedar Lake Rd.

According to authorities, the suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect is described as a light skinned, possibly Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, in his 20s, has a medium build and dark hair.

Suspect in Round Lake Beach bank robbery on Dec. 20, 2021.

The FBI said he was wearing a black baseball hate with a logo on it, white t-shirt, black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and white shoes.

The suspect is still at large, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.