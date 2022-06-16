FBI Chicago warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys

The FBI is warning parents of an increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys.

In Chicago and nationwide, officials have seen a rise in reports of adults posing as girls and young women online, and coercing young boys to share sexual images and videos of themselves.

They then threaten to release those images unless the victim sends them money.

The FBI says that boys between the ages of 14 and 17 are being targeted on various social media apps and gaming platforms, but older and younger boys have been victims as well.

Officials say that after a predator gets sexually explicit content from the child, they are asking for money to be sent through mobile payment apps in amounts as small as $50, and as large as thousands of dollars.

Officials are reminding parents to talk to their children about the dangers of communicating online with anyone they do not know in real life.

"Think before you post, don't send them that picture or that video, even if you think you're sending something over a live-streaming video platform. There's technology where the offender can be recording that on their own without your knowledge, and then they can use that against you. And lastly, if you do become victim to one of these schemes, you're not alone, tell a trusted adult, parent, an aunt, an uncle and notify law enforcement, so we can try to get you help," said FBI Chicago Supervisory Special Agent Wesley Tagtmeyer.

If you or someone you know has become a victim of this scheme, you're asked to contact the FBI's Chicago field office.

Coming forward may help identify the predator and prevent others from being exploited.