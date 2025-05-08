FBI looking to ID four suspects after Frankfort bank robbery

The Brief Four suspects robbed a BMO bank in Frankfort on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled in a gray Hyundai sedan. The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved.



The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people accused of robbing a BMO bank in south suburban Frankfort on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just after 10 a.m. at the BMO branch located at 19500 South Harlem Avenue. Four people entered the bank, made a verbal demand for money, and left the scene in a gray Hyundai sedan.

No injuries were reported.

While no firearm was displayed, the suspects implied they had a handgun during the robbery.

The FBI described the suspects as four Black men of medium build, all wearing dark sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts, dark gloves, and facial coverings.

Frankfort bank robbery suspects | FBI

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.