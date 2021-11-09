FBI looking for suspect who robbed BMO Harris Bank in New Lenox

The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in suburban New Lenox on Tuesday.

The BMO Harris Bank located at 110 Maples St. was robbed shortly after noon.

The FBI describes the suspect as a white male with a medium build, wearing a green pullover jacket with the word "Vikings" across the chest. He also had a hat on with an unknown logo on it.

The suspect was also wearing dark pants and a dark mask, and he had a black soft cast (boot) on his left leg.

Suspect in New Lenox bank robbery

He fled in a gray or silver Audi, according to the FBI.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect is still at large. Tips can be reports online at tips.fbi.gov or to FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.