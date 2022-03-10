FBI searching for serial Chicago bank robber, reward offered

article

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed two Chicago banks in consecutive days this week.

On Monday around 4:50 p.m., the man presented a note to a teller at Huntington Bank at 130 E. Madison St. in the Loop but did not show or imply having any weapons.

A day later, he did the same thing around 2:26 p.m. at Marquette Bank located at 615 W. 31st St. in Bridgeport.

Surveillance images of a man who robbed a Loop bank Monday in downtown Chicago | FBI

The FBI has not said how much money was stolen from either bank.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bank robber. Tips can be submitted to (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.