FBI seeking suspect in Waukegan bank robbery

The FBI is seeking a suspect in connection to a bank robbery in suburban Waukegan.

Investigators say a man robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 702 North Green Bay Road at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday.

The offender displayed a demand note and implied he had a handgun.

He wore a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a white hat. He was described as having a medium build.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

No injuries were reported.