FBI seeking suspect in Waukegan bank robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Waukegan
Suspect wanted in Waukegan bank robbery (FBI)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - The FBI is seeking a suspect in connection to a bank robbery in suburban Waukegan

Investigators say a man robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 702 North Green Bay Road at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. 

The offender displayed a demand note and implied he had a handgun. 

He wore a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a white hat. He was described as having a medium build. 

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large. 

No injuries were reported. 