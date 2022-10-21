FBI seeks armed robbers who targeted south suburban ATM

The suspects wanted for an armed robbery of an ATM in the south suburbs are still at large, the FBI says.

Around 11:30 a.m. three Black men wearing masks robbed an ATM at U.S. Bank located at 1350 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton, according to the FBI.

Investigators say the men had hand guns and there have been no injuries reported at this time.

The suspects drove off and no one is in custody.

There is no further information at this time. The public can report tips—even anonymously—at tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.