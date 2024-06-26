FBI seeks public's help to identify man in child sexual exploitation case

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say is connected to a disturbing case of child sexual exploitation.

The man, referred to as John Doe 48, may have crucial information about the victim.

Video screenshots from last October show a white man, between 45 and 65 years old, with dark hair and a gray beard. The FBI is urging the public to pay particular attention to his tattoos on each forearm and the van he was last seen driving.

"I think it's important to note the vehicle that's associated with this individual. It's a 2018 or 2019 Nissan van. I actually had to look that up myself, as part of preparation for this, because that's not something that you typically see as someone who's not involved in construction. That's more of a commercial vehicle and has a limited number of people who are going to have access to that type of vehicle. So that's a clue people can use to determine whether the information they have might be relevant to us," said FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.