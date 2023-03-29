FDA approves Narcan to be sold over-the-counter

The FDA has given the green light to sell the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone without a prescription.

Since the opioid epidemic sparked a few years ago, Naloxone – or Narcan – has become available through outreach organizations and health departments, but you have to know where to go.

However, soon it will be on a shelf in every drug, convenience and grocery store.

The FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of the nasal spray, which is the easiest version of the drug to administer. It works as an opioid antidote and is safe even if administered to someone who isn't suffering an overdose.

The spray will come in a package of two 4-milligram doses.

A nurse practitioner at Rush University Medical Center says it doesn't matter if you are a user, or know someone who is — everyone should carry Narcan.

Erick McIntosh was on the CTA Blue Line in August when he witnessed an overdose.

"She was unresponsive, pupils dilated, track marks in her arms. I knew this was an overdose. I'd seen it in my patients. I've seen it in the public. And so I started yelling for Narcan. No one had Narcan and then I went to the train conductor and they said even if we did, we couldn't use it," McIntosh said.

"But I don't know what happened to her in the end, and had I had that Narcan there, I think her chances of survival would have been greatly enhanced."

What we don't know is how much it will cost the consumer to purchase the Narcan. It used to be hundreds of dollars but has come down significantly.

In addition, we don't know when exactly it will hit store shelves. The thought is maybe sometime late summer.