FDNY lieutenant, 54, dies of heart attack after 24-hour tour

Officials say a New York City fire lieutenant died of a heart attack after going home from a 24-hour tour of duty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that Lt. Brian J. Sullivan told fellow firefighters he was feeling pain during his shift Thursday and Friday. But he kept responding to emergency calls, including a kitchen fire.

Sullivan led Squad Company 41 in the Bronx.

The 54-year-old fell ill Friday evening at his home in suburban Monroe. Later that evening he was rushed to Orange County Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where he died at 12:10 a.m., Saturday, August 10th.

He leaves behind his wife Irene, and two daughter Nicole, 22, and Samantha, 17.

De Blasio calls Sullivan "a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm's way for 27 years to protect the lives of others."

FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said, “The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual who spent his career protecting life and property and rescuing others from harm.”

Twenty-four hour tours aren't uncommon for New York firefighters, as many schedule their shifts back-to-back.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

WAKE:

Wednesday, August 14th

6pm - 8pm

Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Inc.

117 Maple Ave East

Monroe, NY 10950

Thursday, August 15th

1 pm - 3 pm & 6pm - 8pm

Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Inc.

117 Maple Ave East

Monroe, NY 10950

FUNERAL:

Friday, August 16th

11:00 am

Sacred Heart Church

26 Still Road

Monroe, NY 10950

With the Associated Press