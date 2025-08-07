Federal court dismisses $20M defamation case against Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson

The Brief A $20 million defamation lawsuit filed by Chicago woman Jimalita Tillman against Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson, and their podcast team has been dismissed in federal court. The suit stemmed from an April podcast episode where Tillman was allegedly mischaracterized as being married and divorcing after a viral Usher concert moment, which she says was false and damaging. Tillman expressed satisfaction with resolving the matter, emphasizing a desire to move forward and recognizing both her and Sharpe’s community contributions.



A $20 million defamation lawsuit against podcasters Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson filed by a Chicago woman has been dismissed, according to officials.

What we know:

Jimalita Tillman filed the civil lawsuit on April 24 against Sharpe, his media company, Johnson — also known as Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson — and their producer. The case, which alleged libel and defamation, was moved to federal court in Chicago.

The case has been dismissed, though further details haven't been released.

"I am pleased with the outcome," Tillman said. "We were able to put this matter behind us without a long-drawn-out court matter. We look forward to future discussions about the positive contributions Mr. Sharpe and I both make to the community. I wish him, his family, and his business endeavors continued success."

The backstory:

The lawsuit stemmed from an April 12 episode of Sharpe and Johnson’s podcast, Nightcap, in which the former athletes allegedly claimed Tillman was married and going through a divorce following her viral moment at an Usher concert in London.

The implication, according to the complaint, was that Tillman contributed to the breakup.

Tillman maintained she was neither married nor in a relationship at the time.

She said she attempted to contact the podcast hosts and their company to correct the record but received no acknowledgment or retraction.

Tillman also added that the incident negatively impacted her personal and professional life, including her role as director of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and her work in homeschooling advocacy.