Federal judge tosses lawsuit from General Iron owner

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from the owner of General Iron who was attempting to force the city to grant the company a permit, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The car-shredding plant wants to operate on the Southeast Side of the city, something environmental activists have pushed back against.

The Lightfoot administration is delaying that permit until environmental studies are done.

General Iron claimed the delay was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP