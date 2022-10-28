Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots

A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots.

The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials.

At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they are received within two weeks of Election Day, as long as they are postmarked on or before the final day of voting.

However, the suit seeks to have no vote-by-mail ballots counted that are received after November 8, which is Election Day.

This is similar to election lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump.