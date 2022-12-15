FedEx semi jackknifes on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A FedEx semi truck with two trailers jackknifed and briefly stalled traffic Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and blocked all traffic in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police.
There were no injuries reported at the scene and the crash was cleared around 2:35 a.m., police said.
No further information was immediately available.