Feds charge Chicago woman with straw purchasing guns in Oak Forest

A 28-year-old Chicago woman faces federal charges after allegedly buying seven pistols under her own name, but then giving them to another person.

Diamond Smith was charged with three counts of making false statements, with each charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to a federal indictment.

On three occasions in 2019 and 2020, Smith allegedly brought the guns from the Eagle Gun Club in Oak Forest, the indictment states.

The indictment doesn’t state for whom she purchased the guns, or if they were used in any other crimes.

"Straw purchasers too often play a grave role in enabling the unlawful possession of guns and the violence that can follow," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement.

Smith’s arraignment was set to Monday.