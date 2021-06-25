Feds charge man with fatally shooting rideshare driver during Chicago carjacking

A man faces federal charges after allegedly killing a rideshare driver during a carjacking in Lawndale.

Edmond Harris, 18 allegedly shot Javier Ramos, 46, in his head on March 23, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Harris was arrested Friday morning, prosecutors said.

Ramos was shot in the head about 3:40 a.m. by a passenger he was dropping off in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police have said. The carjacker then fled in the vehicle.

Ramos was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Harris is charged with a count of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of causing death through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of death.

Harris was taken into federal custody this morning. An initial court appearance was scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Friday.