Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:35 AM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:47 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:49 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:52 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County

Feds charge man with fatally shooting rideshare driver during Chicago carjacking

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man faces federal charges after allegedly killing a rideshare driver during a carjacking in Lawndale.

Edmond Harris, 18 allegedly shot Javier Ramos, 46, in his head on March 23, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Harris was arrested Friday morning, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Ramos was shot in the head about 3:40 a.m. by a passenger he was dropping off in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police have said. The carjacker then fled in the vehicle.

Ramos was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Harris is charged with a count of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of causing death through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of death.

Harris was taken into federal custody this morning. An initial court appearance was scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Friday.