Feds charge six in Chicago drug scheme, guns also recovered: officials

By Cody King
Published  July 2, 2025 6:26pm CDT
The Brief

    • Six people have been indicted in a federal case involving the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Chicago.
    • Two defendants, both convicted felons, face additional charges for illegally possessing semiautomatic firearms.
    • All six suspects, including one arraigned Tuesday, have pleaded not guilty.

CHICAGO - Six people were indicted following a federal investigation into the sale of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the Chicago area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A superseding indictment returned to U.S. District Court in Chicago accuses the defendants of conspiring to distribute the drugs in 2024. 

Two of them — Terrance Patton, 40, and Craig Caldwell, 43 — are also charged with illegally possessing semiautomatic handguns as previously convicted felons, prosecutors said.

What we know:

The full list of those charged includes:

  • Andre Debruce, 40, of Schiller Park
  • Terrance Patton, 40, of Chicago
  • Craig Caldwell, 43, of Chicago
  • Timothy Belin, 48, of Chicago
  • Jennifer Word, 39, of Chicago
  • Denomoius Wells, 41, of Chicago

Caldwell is facing an additional firearm charge for allegedly possessing a gun during a drug-trafficking offense. His charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Three other defendants — Timothy Belin, 48; Jennifer Word, 39; and Denomoius Wells, 41 — are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. None face mandatory minimum sentences.

What's next:

All six defendants pleaded not guilty during recent arraignments, including Wells, who entered his plea on Tuesday.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

