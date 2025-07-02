Feds charge six in Chicago drug scheme, guns also recovered: officials

The Brief Six people have been indicted in a federal case involving the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Chicago. Two defendants, both convicted felons, face additional charges for illegally possessing semiautomatic firearms. All six suspects, including one arraigned Tuesday, have pleaded not guilty.



Six people were indicted following a federal investigation into the sale of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the Chicago area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A superseding indictment returned to U.S. District Court in Chicago accuses the defendants of conspiring to distribute the drugs in 2024.

Two of them — Terrance Patton, 40, and Craig Caldwell, 43 — are also charged with illegally possessing semiautomatic handguns as previously convicted felons, prosecutors said.

What we know:

The full list of those charged includes:

Andre Debruce, 40, of Schiller Park

Terrance Patton, 40, of Chicago

Craig Caldwell, 43, of Chicago

Timothy Belin, 48, of Chicago

Jennifer Word, 39, of Chicago

Denomoius Wells, 41, of Chicago

Caldwell is facing an additional firearm charge for allegedly possessing a gun during a drug-trafficking offense. His charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Three other defendants — Timothy Belin, 48; Jennifer Word, 39; and Denomoius Wells, 41 — are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. None face mandatory minimum sentences.

What's next:

All six defendants pleaded not guilty during recent arraignments, including Wells, who entered his plea on Tuesday.