Feds charge six in Chicago drug scheme, guns also recovered: officials
CHICAGO - Six people were indicted following a federal investigation into the sale of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the Chicago area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A superseding indictment returned to U.S. District Court in Chicago accuses the defendants of conspiring to distribute the drugs in 2024.
Two of them — Terrance Patton, 40, and Craig Caldwell, 43 — are also charged with illegally possessing semiautomatic handguns as previously convicted felons, prosecutors said.
What we know:
The full list of those charged includes:
- Andre Debruce, 40, of Schiller Park
- Terrance Patton, 40, of Chicago
- Craig Caldwell, 43, of Chicago
- Timothy Belin, 48, of Chicago
- Jennifer Word, 39, of Chicago
- Denomoius Wells, 41, of Chicago
Caldwell is facing an additional firearm charge for allegedly possessing a gun during a drug-trafficking offense. His charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Three other defendants — Timothy Belin, 48; Jennifer Word, 39; and Denomoius Wells, 41 — are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. None face mandatory minimum sentences.
What's next:
All six defendants pleaded not guilty during recent arraignments, including Wells, who entered his plea on Tuesday.