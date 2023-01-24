Feds file antitrust lawsuit against Google

The feds are going after Google.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against the search engine giant.

The feds and the eight states are accusing Google of squeezing out competitors and making it harder for rivals to do business.

The lawsuit claims the company is dominating the digital advertising industry by eliminating rivals through buyouts and by making it hard for companies to use products from competitors.

It also accuses Google of preventing the free market from operating fairly.

"For 15 years, Google has pursued a course of anticompetitive conduct that has allowed it to halt the rise of rival technologies, manipulate auction mechiaunics to insulate itself from competition, and force advertisers and publishers to use its tools," said Garland.

Google's parent company says the suit "doubles down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow."