Feds recover 171 guns, charge 41 in Chicago-area firearms sweep

A two-month joint investigation by federal and local law enforcement led to the arrests of 41 people and the recovery of 171 firearms and 64 machine gun conversion devices in the Chicago area, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Chicago Police Department said the suspects face various federal and state charges.

Several of the seized firearms were linked to violent crimes — including murder and aggravated assault — committed in Chicago and elsewhere between 2017 and 2025.

What we know:

The operation targeted people suspected of illegally possessing, using or trafficking firearms and machine gun conversion devices, commonly known as "switches," which can convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones.

Among those arrested was Alec Chisolm-Blockton, who was on parole for aggravated battery related to a shooting that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old, according to authorities.

Eddie Arguelles, another suspect, allegedly opened fire in a crowded park using a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Torrence Lindsey-Bynum, previously convicted for threatening a mass shooting, was also arrested while in possession of a firearm with a conversion device, according to the ATF.

What they're saying:

"Machine gun conversion devices are increasingly being used by criminals, putting both innocent civilians and law enforcement in danger," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. "This operation aggressively targeted offenders suspected of trafficking illegal machine gun conversion devices into our communities…"

"Combating gun violence is my office’s highest priority, and there is no doubt the recent proliferation of MCD’s is a threat to our progress," said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. "A firearm equipped with one of these devices and an extended magazine can fire off 30 rounds in less than two seconds, terrorizing our neighborhoods and too often catching innocent bystanders in the crossfire…"

Federal, State Cases :

The operation resulted in 18 federal and 23 state criminal cases.

The federal cases include:

U.S. v. Chris Neal (25-cr-00389): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Dakotah Malatare (25-cr-00306): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Alonzo Velasco (24-cr-00447): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Torrence Lindsey-Bynum (25-cr-00440): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Eddie Arguelles (25-cr-00437): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Erik Ocampo (25-cr-00331): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Gerardo Ibarra (25-cr-00395): Possession of a machine gun

U.S. v. Joanna Richardson (25-cr-00397): Hobbs Act robbery, firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, felon in possession

U.S. v. Donte Patterson (25-cr-00348): Hobbs Act robbery, firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, carjacking

U.S. v. Osbia Moore (25-cr-00347): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Jovan Anderson (25-cr-00438): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Velar Mayfield (25-cr-00409): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Melvin Doyle (25-cr-00367): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Alec Chisolm-Blockton (25-cr-00428): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Floyd Jordan (25-cr-00442): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Eric Latham (25-cr-00190): Felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. v. Cortez Fleming (24-cr-00077): Felon in possession, dealing without a license

U.S. v. Julian Venerable (24-cr-00077): Felon in possession, dealing without a license

The state cases include:

State v. Demetrius Mims : Possession of a machine gun

State v. Caron Weathers : Possession of a machine gun

State v. Benjamin Kaminski : Possession of a machine gun

State v. Justin Anderson : Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Jaylan Powell : Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Montez Wells : Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Todd Williams : Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Eric Raines-Sylvestre : Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Juvenile (two cases): Gunrunning, possession of a machine gun

State v. Xavier Carrizalws-Lishman : Gunrunning, armed violence

State v. Elijah Deleon : Gunrunning

State v. Bernard Butler : Attempted murder

State v. Jerome Townsend : Armed violence

State v. Jerome Coleman : Armed violence

State v. Israel Fernandez : Armed violence

State v. Joshua Thomas : Armed violence

State v. Bernard Spencer : Armed violence

State v. Ronald Griggs : Felon in possession of a firearm

State v. Marcus Smith : Felon in possession of a firearm

State v. Michael Lewis : Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

State v. Isaiah Deleon : Unlawful purchase of a firearm

State v. Jabori Pryor: Unlawful possession of a firearm

Further details on the cases haven't been released.