Nearly $18M invested in feeding Chicago migrants over 8 months

The City of Chicago celebrated a partnership with community groups Tuesday to make sure no migrants go hungry.

The city, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, BJ's Market and many other nonprofits have invested nearly $18 million in Black and brown businesses to feed the migrants.

By the end of last year, the food depository and their contracted restaurants served 18,000 daily meals across 21 city shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he thanked everyone involved for their continuing hard work.

"I actually think it's quite fitting that we are in this wonderful small business because it has been Black and brown small businesses that have stepped up in this moment, in this crisis, to respond to these families who are arriving here," Johnson said.

Businesses who partnered saw an increase in revenue while adding more positions to fill orders.