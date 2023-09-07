FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Pullman

People on the South Side are getting the help they desperately need to recover from the storms on July 4th holiday weekend that flooded homes and damaged infrastructure.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at 901 E. 95th St. in Pullman opened Thursday. It is one of four new disaster recovery centers around Cook County to help residents who have suffered flood damage.

People who live in the area can go to the center to apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents and get their questions answered in person.

From June 29 to July 2, Chicagoland saw torrential downpours, causing tons of damage.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Those who cannot visit a recovery center in person can apply for FEMA assistance by calling the helpline (800) 621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.