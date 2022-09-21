Female shot in the neck in Beverly

A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

She was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The victim was "very uncooperative" with officers and refused to answer any questions, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.