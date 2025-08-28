Fiery crash between freight train, vehicle in Chicago suburb leaves driver seriously hurt

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Harvard Fire Protection District)

The Brief A freight train hit a car early Thursday in Harvard, leaving the driver seriously injured. Firefighters found the man in a nearby ravine and rushed him to a Rockford hospital. No train crew members were hurt, and Metra police are investigating.



A driver was seriously injured after a freight train crashed into his car Thursday morning in Chicago's far northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:24 a.m. roughly a quartermile north of the McGuire Road railroad crossing in Harvard, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found the vehicle on a bend in the tracks completely engulfed in flames. Crews discovered a man roughly 20 feet away in a nearby ravine. He was taken to an ambulance, which drove him to a Rockford hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The train that struck the vehicle was a local Union Pacific freight traveling northbound with only five cars. The train did not derail and there were no injuries among crew members.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks and the roadway was reopened around 5:30 a.m. Officials said delays are expected for commuters on the Metra Northwest Line.

Metra police are investigating the crash.