Fiery crash on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a semi-trailer crashed into a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The crash between the semi and a car took place in the left lane around 3 a.m. near 86th Street, according to fire officials.

After the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames, according to Illinois State Police. One person, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan have been closed between 83rd and 87th streets as crews clean up the scene.

Service on the CTA Red Line was temporarily suspended due to a fire near the tracks, according to CTA.

No trains were in service from the 69th to 95th Street stations as of 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from CTA.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.