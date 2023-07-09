Fiery CTA bus collision leaves over a dozen injured

Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a CTA bus and a car collided on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

Chicago fire officials were called to the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a crash.

The car involved caught fire.

First responders evaluated 23 people on scene. At least 16 were transported to multiple area hospitals. Seven people refused medical attention.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Lake Shore Drive was close northbound near 44th Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.