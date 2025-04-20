3 killed in fiery Kankakee car crash, coroner says

The Brief Three people were killed in a fiery car crash early Sunday morning in far south suburban Kankakee. The victims were in a car that left the roadway, hit a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The coroner's office identified all three victims, who were Kankakee residents.



Three people were killed in a fiery car crash early Sunday morning in far south suburban Kankakee.

The incident happened in the 900 block of South Cobb Boulevard in Kankakee, according to the county coroner’s office.

What we know:

Authorities said a 2008 GMC Yukon left the roadway and hit a tree. The car caught fire and was found to be fully engulfed in flames, according to Kankakee police and fire departments.

Officers tried to remove the occupants but were unable to overcome the heavy fire conditions.

The coroner said all three occupants, Kiyantis Riley, 45, Philip Birdsong, 48, and Jeffrey Clark II, 41, all Kankakee residents, died in the crash.

The Kankakee City Police Department, Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office are all investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the car to leave the roadway.