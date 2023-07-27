Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Fiesta del Sol kicks off in Pilsen

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Fiesta del Sol kicks off in Pilsen

A major free festival is underway in Pilsen. The Fiesta del Sol features a carnival, more than 100 booths, and some great food.

CHICAGO - The largest Latino festival of its kind in the country is underway right here in Chicago. 

Fiesta del Sol spans eight blocks in the heart of Pilsen.

Organizers say the four-day festival draws more than 1.5 million visitors and has become a major economic engine for local businesses.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We always have amazing food. We have enchiladas, pambazos, tacos, a little bit of everything. This year we have two stages, we have our main stage and also a stage at Dvorak Park," said Blanca Acevedo, FDS co-chair.

The festival also features carnival rides, family-friendly art activities, free immigration consultations, a college fair and more. 