Fiesta del Sol kicks off in Pilsen

The largest Latino festival of its kind in the country is underway right here in Chicago.

Fiesta del Sol spans eight blocks in the heart of Pilsen.

Organizers say the four-day festival draws more than 1.5 million visitors and has become a major economic engine for local businesses.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We always have amazing food. We have enchiladas, pambazos, tacos, a little bit of everything. This year we have two stages, we have our main stage and also a stage at Dvorak Park," said Blanca Acevedo, FDS co-chair.

The festival also features carnival rides, family-friendly art activities, free immigration consultations, a college fair and more.