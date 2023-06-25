Massive fire engulfs abandoned Chicago church in East Side
CHICAGO - More than 100 firefighters were working to put out a fire at an abandoned church in the city's East Side neighborhood Sunday morning.
The flames broke out in the 10000 block of South Avenue H around 5 a.m.
As a result of the fire, a family next door was displaced.
East Side church fire | CFD
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.