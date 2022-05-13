Fire at office building on Chicago's Far Northwest Side sends man to hospital for smoke inhalation

article

A man was sent to the hospital after a fire erupted on the top floor of an office building on Chicago's Far Northwest Side Friday morning.

The fire occurred at the Peterson Corporate Center located at 3525 W. Peterson Avenue in the North Center neighborhood.

The fire started on the top floor in the machine room, fire officials said. Work was being done on the roof when the fire started.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.