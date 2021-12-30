Fire blazes in Park West home, 1 transported

article

The Chicago Fire Department was battling flames that have engulfed the rear of a home in the Park West neighborhood.

According to the fire department, a still and box alarm at 556 W. Fullerton had crews responding to the area around 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The three-story ordinary row house was in flames, and one person has been transported with heat exhaustion.

Around 6:20 a.m., the fire department said the fire had been struck, and nobody is reported to be displaced.

Crews are investigating hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.