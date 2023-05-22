Fire breaks out at St. Charles townhome

A fire broke out inside the garage of a townhome Sunday night in west suburban St. Charles.

Around 8:40 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in a garage attached to a townhome at 3727 King George Lane, according to fire officials.

The blaze was put out within three minutes of the first company's arrival, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.

Investigation revealed the homeowner discovered the fire and evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Damage to the property is estimated to be around $1,000, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.