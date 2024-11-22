Fire breaks out near Lincoln Park Zoo

The Brief Crews extinguished an early morning blaze outside Café Brauer near Lincoln Park Zoo, which reportedly started propane tanks caught fire. The flames were contained, no injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.



Crews put out a fire that started outside a popular café and event space near Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday morning.

A group of propane tanks reportedly caught fire around 5 a.m. outside of Café Brauer, the historic party space located at 2021 N. Stockton Dr.

Three fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the scene and kept the flames contained.

There were no reports of injuries to animals.

The fire appeared to have started near the side of the building where the ballroom and patio are located. Cafe Brauer backs up to the South Pond and nature area portion of the zoo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.