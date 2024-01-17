Fire damages row of houses in Crystal Lake

A fire broke out along a row of residences Wednesday morning in Crystal Lake, rendering two homes uninhabitable.

Members of the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire around 1:30 a.m. at 736 Elletson Dr. Flames could be seen rising out of an attached garage of a row of four residences.

The fire spread to the attic and three residences were damaged, with two of them being deemed uninhabitable, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting both families in finding housing.

All residents and pets evacuated the residences prior to the fire department's arrival.

There were no injuries reported.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.