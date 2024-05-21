Fire demolishes McHenry home

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District

A fire tore through a home resulting in a complete loss Tuesday morning in unincorporated McHenry.

Around 3 a.m., a passerby traveling on the roadway noticed flames coming from a house in the 2500 block of South Justen Road, according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and started applying water to the blaze under which the home had already begun collapsing. Nearly two dozen agencies assisted the McHenry Township Fire Protection District in putting out the fire.

The fire was under control at 4:43 a.m. Officials said the building structure and its contents were considered a complete loss.

The residence was being remodeled and was unoccupied when it caught fire.

There were no reported injuries.. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.