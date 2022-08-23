Fire engulfs home in northwest suburban Lakemoor

Crews were battling a large fire in northwest suburban Lakemoor Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the 32000 block of North Rushmore for the blaze.

Crews on scene found flames and heavy black smoke pouring out of the multifamily unit.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Video from scene shows extensive damage to the home. According to reports, the fire started in the garage and several explosions could be heard.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.